3-vehicle accident shuts eastbound Sunrise Highway

Eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at Meadowbrook Parkway were closed for as long as 4 hours following a three-vehicle collision in Merrick Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.

At least one of the vehicles flipped over, police said, but none of the injuries were considered life threatening. The most seriously injured motorist sustained a broken arm, police said.

Information concerning the cause of the 4 p.m. accident was not immediately available but police are investigating. No one has been charged.