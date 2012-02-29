4 N. Shore villages OK protection contract

Four of the six North Shore villages served by the Old Brookville police department have approved an extended protection contract, inching the coalition closer to its first long-term agreement since a seventh village withdrew last year.

Old Brookville on Monday, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, became the latest village to agree to share police expenses, appoint a representative police commissioner, attend monthly meetings and work with the other municipal partners.

The agreement, which will last into 2017, essentially extends the contract used by the villages when Muttontown -- which broke with the group last spring to form its own police force -- was a participating member, Old Brookville Mayor Bernard Ryba said.

Brookville, Upper Brookville and Mill Neck have also approved the contract. Cove Neck and Matinecock officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.

The villages' share of the police department costs are based on assessed property valuations. The contract goes into effect on June 1.

"The biggest difference . . . is that it does not incorporate the building of a new police headquarters, which was an integral part of the [previous] seven-village agreement," Ryba said.

Plans for a new headquarters were scrapped with the departure of Muttontown, which had provided more than 25 percent of the police budget.

The new contract replaces a one-year interim agreement among the six villages, Ryba said.

"We all know it's important to get this police department moving," said Old Brookville Trustee Marilyn Genoa.

Old Brookville village on Monday also approved a separate but related measure: a five-year agreement with the Old Brookville Police Benevolent Association on police salaries and benefits. The member villages, the union and their lawyers declined to disclose details until the six-village contract is finalized.

At least one officer laid off after Muttontown's departure will be restored to his position in the police department. There are 16 officers with the department after two retirements in the past year.