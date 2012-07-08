4 wounded by gunfire at New Cassel party

Three gunmen fired into a crowd at a house party in New Cassel on Saturday night, wounding four people, including two teens, Nassau police said.

The large party on Swalm Street was in full swing about 10:55 p.m., when three men appeared, and one began firing a handgun into the crowd, police said.

A 21-year-old man was wounded in his left arm, a 20-year-old man had wounds to his neck and chest, a 17-year-old boy received a leg wound and a 17-year-old girl was shot in her right thigh, police said.

After the shooting, the men fled on foot north on Swalm Street, police said. There is no description of the suspects.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said the man with the neck and chest wounds was in "very serious condition."

The investigation is continuing. Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.