5 face charges in Inwood deli burglary

Six people -- including five from Queens -- were arrested on burglary charges early Tuesday after Fourth Precinct officers found they had broken into an Inwood delicatessen, Nassau County police said.

The officers responded to a call at the Landmark Deli, at 148 Doughty Blvd., at about 3 a.m. and found a burglary in progress, police said.

An investigation revealed cigarettes, cigars and juice had been taken, police said.

Arrested on charges of third-degree burglary were:

Jasmine Brownlee, 18, 721 Miller Ave., Brooklyn.

Christine Autry, 19, Andrea Autry, 16, of 92 Lord Ave., Inwood.

Patrick Gaudin, 18, 166-25 89th Ave., Jamaica.

Jephry Francois, 16, 147-28 253rd St., Rosedale.

Oraine Dauswell, 20, 147-47 231st St., Rosedale.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.