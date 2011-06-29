6 taken to hospitals in Wantagh van crash

Six people were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a van left the Southern State Parkway heading eastbound and struck a tree between the Wantagh State Parkway and Bellmore Road in Wantagh, police said.

Traffic in both directions on the Southern State Parkway was stopped for about an hour after the 1:17 p.m. crash, said Harry Loud of the Wantagh Fire Department.

No one in the van suffered life-threatening injuries and no criminal charges were filed, police said.