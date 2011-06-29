Long IslandNassau

6 taken to hospitals in Wantagh van crash

A firefighter rushes a child to an ambulance at the...

A firefighter rushes a child to an ambulance at the scene of an accident on the Southern State Parkway just west of the Wantagh State Parkway. (June 29, 2011) Credit: Harry Loud

By NEWSDAY STAFFlidesk@newsday.com

Six people were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a van left the Southern State Parkway heading eastbound and struck a tree between the Wantagh State Parkway and Bellmore Road in Wantagh, police said.

Traffic in both directions on the Southern State Parkway was stopped for about an hour after the 1:17 p.m. crash, said Harry Loud of the Wantagh Fire Department.

No one in the van suffered life-threatening injuries and no criminal charges were filed, police said.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?