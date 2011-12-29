9 cases of alleged welfare fraud in Nassau

Nassau social service investigators have turned over to the district attorney for prosecution nine cases of alleged welfare fraud, involving more than $250,000 in benefits, County Executive Edward Mangano has announced.

Illegally obtained payments ranged from $78,606 to an Oceanside couple who own a dry-cleaning business but did not report their true income when applying for assistance in 2004, to $1,763 to a Maryland doctor who worked full-time at Howard University in Washington, D.C., but used a Hempstead address to collect Medicaid benefits, according to a county news release on Tuesday.

An Elmont woman received $66,896 in Medicaid, cash public assistance and food stamps after claiming to be a single mother, though investigators found she lived with her two children's father and shared in his "substantial income," the release said.

Also reported was a Valley Stream couple who obtained $38,881 in Medicaid benefits over five years despite purchasing a home for nearly $600,000, a GMC truck for $38,490 and a 2011 Nissan Altima for $19,000 during that period, county officials said.

The county did not name any of those accused of fraud.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Medicaid fraud is a crime against every taxpayer," Mangano said in the statement.

A Mangano spokeswoman said investigators have reported $1.7 million in alleged welfare fraud to the district attorney this year. Katie Grilli-Robles said prosecutors seek full restitution for the county from recipients as part of a plea deal or sentence. In 2011, the county social services department recovered about $685,000 from cases referred to the DA in 2009 or 2010 and prosecuted this year, she said.