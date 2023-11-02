Nassau County 911 texts now being accepted 

Nassau County is now accepting 911 calls via text message, but police still urged those in an emergency to call 911 when possible. Police have received more than 100 text messages to 911 since it first launched Sept. 15 as part of a legal settlement, along with Suffolk County and New York City, to implement text messaging as an option for emergency calls to those with disabilities. Police began promoting the service Thursday as part of a public information campaign to show how dispatchers respond to text messages to 911. Nassau County police Commissioner Patrick Ryder demonstrated a test of the service at the Nassau County communications dispatch center in Westbury. He said dispatchers would still respond to callers via text message as they would with callers until police or other emergency responders arrive. “This is another way for us to help the community, for them to reach us when they need assistance,” Ryder said. “We want to make sure everyone understands Text 911 is not to replace the 911 call. If you have the ability, always call 911.” The system is designed to help anyone with speech or hearing impediment reach 911 or aid someone in an emergency unable to call 911 such as in a domestic violence call, a home burglary or an active shooter situation, Ryder said.

