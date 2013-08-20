About the job

Hempstead Town clerk

Term: 2 years

Salary: $106,500

Duties: The Hempstead Town clerk maintains town board records, publishes notices of public hearings, and records town ordinances, local laws, personnel actions, petitions, annual budgets, assessment rolls, fiscal reports, notices of liens, subpoenas and court actions, zoning ordinances and maps. As town registrar, the office keeps birth and death records, issues birth and death certificates and burial permits, conducts genealogical searches, issues marriage licenses and various permits, and performs weddings.