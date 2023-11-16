55 affordable apartments open on former Superfund site in Glen Cove

New York housing officials and Long Island officials marked the opening Thursday of 55 affordable apartments in Glen Cove as part of a $1 billion development built on a former contaminated Superfund site. The Green at Garvies Point has two four-story buildings with 29 two-bedroom apartments, 16 one-bedroom apartments, four studios, six three-bedroom units and nine apartments reserved for people with mobility, hearing or visual impairments. The $32.3 million development by Jericho-based Georgica Green Ventures was included in the $1 billion masterplan by Uniondale developer RXR to add 1,100 market-rate apartments and condos in the coming years along the Garvies Point waterfront in Glen Cove. The new affordable apartments, which are built next to market-rate apartments on Dickson Street, are built on a former industrial site that now has walking trails, a kayak launch and two dog parks, said Georgica President David Gallo. “Building affordable housing is tough,” Gallo said. “This is a really thought-out comprehensive plan and should be the model of future developments on Superfund sites.” Developers also plan to build 56 affordable condos across the street from the complex, which officials said may be one of the first complexes in the state. The affordable apartments and condos are part of an agreement with RXR to devote 10% of its units to affordable housing in line with the median income. The Green at Garvies Point was funded with $13.4 million in federal low-income housing tax credits, $7.7 million in state Homes and Community Renewal funding, $900,000 in Nassau County HUD funding, IDA assistance and other bank financing. The apartments are one of six affordable housing projects and 500 new homes on Long Island, said RuthAnne Visnauskas, commissioner for the state Division of Homes and Community Renewal. She noted that New York State has created 1.2 million jobs in the past decade, but only 400,000 new housing units. She said other projects in Freeport, Farmingdale and North Hempstead were almost complete and would add 175 new apartments. Although the state has helped add about 1,200 affordable apartments on Long Island in the past five years, she said it's "not enough." “It no secret hat there’s a housing crisis in the state that’s especially acute here on Long Island where businesses are thriving and people want to live,” Visnauskas said. “We really need to increase our housing production so that people that want to live here can find opportunities to live here.” Officials said the new affordable units would add to the diverse makeup of the community by bringing in different socioeconomic and diverse families. Apartments also were awarded to 17 people with Section 8 housing vouchers. The North Shore development was built to be energy efficient on formerly blighted land, previously known as the 23-acre Captain’s Cove property that included the LI Tungsten Superfund sight and the Wah Chang Smelting and Refining Company until 1984. Remediation was completed in 2008 and it was deemed ready for use in 2020, according to state records. Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, who grew up near Garvies Point, said the region had been transformed into a waterfront development, with parking and restaurants. “I did not know that I lived on a toxic waste site,” Panzenbeck said. “I want to thank you for making this beautiful opportunity for people to live here. Can you imagine anyone can walk down along the esplanade, it doesn't matter where you came from but you're able to live here now."

