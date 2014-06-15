All but 2 beaches in Nassau County reopen

Nearly all beaches in Nassau County reopened on Sunday, a day after heavy rain forced the closure of 19 due to concerns over stormwater runoff, the Nassau County Department of Health announced.

Only Laurel Hollow Beach and Biltmore Beach remain closed due to "elevated bacterial levels," the health department said.

Centre Island Sound, Creek Club, Lattingtown Beach, Morgan Sound, North Hempstead Beach Park, Piping Rock Beach Club, Pryibil Beach, Ransom Beach, Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Sea Cliff Village Beach, Soundside Beach, Stehli Beach and Tappen Beach on the North Shore, and Hewlett Point Beach, Island Park Beach, Merrick Estates Civic Association and Philip Healey Beach on the South Shore are now open.

The department had closed the beaches after a period of heavy rainfall, which can lead to a rise in bacterial levels in the water.

Information on beach closings can be found by calling the health department's recorded hotline at 516-227-9700.