Annual Valentine's Day Marriage Renewal ceremony planned in Port Washington

Would you want to marry your spouse again?

If the answer is yes and you want everyone to know it, the Town of North Hempstead plans to hold its Sixth Annual Valentine's Day Marriage Renewal ceremony on Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington.

Long-married couples from the town will have the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment and celebrate their marriages. If you've been happily married a half a century or more, you might want to be there.

"It is so heartwarming to have the opportunity to honor these couples who have been together for 50, 60 or even 70 years," Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a news release. "This event truly celebrates everlasting love and commitment and the bond of marriage."

"This joyous occasion allows us to celebrate and honor the love shared between these individuals," added Town Clerk Wayne Wink. More than 90 couples from throughout the town are expected to participate in the vow renewals. This year's theme is "Love is all there is." A lunch will be served following the ceremony. Harbor Links is at 1 Fairway Dr. For more information, town residents can call 311.