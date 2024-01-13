Dr. Anthony Boutin ousted as president and chief executive at NUMC

The board that controls Nassau University Medical Center on Friday ousted Dr. Anthony Boutin, its president and chief executive, in a hastily called meeting.

NuHealth board members voted 11-0 to launch a search for a new leader and named Megan Ryan, the public benefit corporation's general counsel and chief legal officer, as interim chief executive and president.

Board members did not say why they decided to remove Boutin, who has led the hospital the past four years. Ten members voted not to extend his appointment as CEO, effective immediately, and gave him 90 days' notice that his appointment as chief medical officer and emergency department director would not be renewed. Board member Dr. Giuseppe Caruso abstained from those votes.

Boutin and Ryan, who both attended the meeting, declined to comment.

Board members met in executive session for about 90 minutes before reconvening the meeting, where they discussed the language of the votes but gave no indication of why they were removing Boutin.

Matthew Bruderman, NuHealth chairman, said in an interview afterward that he recently learned Boutin's appointment as CEO had expired Oct. 8.

"The board decided they want to bring a new CEO to help make more progress," Bruderman said.

"When I walked in the door, Tony Boutin was CEO, CMO and a physician. And I felt that it was strange," said Bruderman, who was appointed to the board in 2022.

"He's a physician. We're making great progress with the hospital. We can bring in someone who is dedicated only to administrative work," Bruderman added.

Bruderman told Newsday it was up to Boutin and the board if he'd remain employed as a physician with the hospital.

Appointed acting chief executive and president in January 2020, Boutin was promoted to the permanent position in November of that year. He gave numerous briefings to board members and the public about the hospital's struggles and successes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boutin also led during a period of financial challenges that caused auditors to doubt the survival of the health system. Boutin advocated for increased state aid as NuHealth struggled with persistent operating deficits that have exceeded $100 million in recent years. The 2022 deficit was $164 million.

In October, the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority rehired the Manhattan consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to closely analyze the system's finances. NuHealth officials have said the situation is not as dire as NIFA has projected.

Boutin was among the highest paid employees in the New York State and Local Retirement System, earning $824,000 in 2022, state records show.

The amount included $580,000 in base salary and about $245,000 in extra compensation through a Faculty Practice Plan, a long-running, performance-based compensation program.

NuHealth officials said in September the $13 million plan was under review after Newsday inquired about it.