Area synagogues eye cargo jet terror scare

Leaders of Long Island synagogues were paying close attention late Friday to developments in an international terror threat involving packages with explosives aboard cargo jets and addressed to Jewish organizations in the Chicago area.

Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum of Temple Israel of Lawrence said his congregation would be "maintaining the security measures in place." He said his synagogue is always vigilant in light of possible threats.

"In the world of today, which is fraught with the virulent virus of international terrorists and extremism, with the United States being a primary target and the Jewish people a particular target of their vitriol, it is always necessary to maintain proper security measures," he said.

Rabbi Zev Friedman of Rambam Mesivta in Lawrence said the threat calls for increased vigilance at synagogues. His congregation will ensure "doors are secured and locked," and "that no one that shouldn't be there is there."

He said congregants don't need to take any extra measures but should watch out for suspicious people or packages. "We all need to realize that the threat of terrorism is very real," he said.

Rabbi Steven Moss said there will be normal security at services over the weekend at B'nai Israel Reform Temple in Oakdale. He said he expects Suffolk police to provide more of a presence as necessary.

Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Kevin Smith said Friday his department has used an e-mail alert system for clergy, including churches, synagogues and mosques. Officers will follow up the e-mails with visits, he said. Suffolk police said there will be increased patrols at vulnerable locations such as airports, synagogues and malls.