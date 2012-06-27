Arguments in New Cassel corruption trial

Closing arguments in a corruption trial stemming from a New Cassel redevelopment project continued Tuesday after illnesses had delayed court since last Wednesday, but defense attorneys repeatedly interrupted the government's summation with objections.

Nassau Assistant District Attorney Teresa Corrigan continued to lay out her case about how three former government officials schemed to steer the project to a developer willing to "pay to play," fraudulently sell rights to a bank and steal $150,000 in public funds.

On trial in Mineola are former Nassau lawmakers Roger Corbin, of Westbury, and Patrick Williams, of Uniondale, as well as Neville Mullings, of Westbury, former executive director of the North Hempstead Community Development Agency. They, and former North Hempstead building commissioner David Wasserman, of Roslyn Heights, were indicted in July 2010 on charges of grand larceny and conspiracy for bid-rigging. Acting Supreme Court Judge Alan Honorof dismissed all charges against Wasserman on June 13.

As Corrigan gave her summation, defense attorneys made objections and at times requested conferences at the bench. Honorof sustained some objections, but on other issues said he would let the jury decide.

At one point, when Honorof sustained a defense objection, Corrigan placed two folders before the jury. "Don't listen to a thing I say," she said, urging jurors to consider the documents related to Williams and the bank for which he sold rights to developer Ranjan Batheja.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In arguments held in the jury's absence, Mullings' attorney, Frederick Brewington, of Hempstead, said the government appeared to be shifting its strategy regarding the theft of $150,000. "They're changing their theory," he said.

Corrigan disputed that and told the judge, "What's amazing to me is I am not allowed to make arguments that flow logically from the documents." She added later that the defense had already completed its summation. "It is my turn."

The judge denied a request to allow a defense attorney the chance to give a rebuttal following the prosecution's summation. Closing arguments are expected to continue Thursday.

This story has been changed to correct the day that closing arguments are expected.