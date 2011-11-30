Armed robbers hold up N. Merrick gas station

Two men, one carrying a handgun, robbed a Valero gas station Tuesday night in North Merrick, police said.

The robbery was at the station on Jerusalem Avenue at 9:45 p.m., police said. Two men -- one 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with glasses, long dreadlocks and a handgun; the other also 6 feet, 260 pounds, with glasses and a mask -- walked into the station and threatened the 57-year-old station attendant, demanding cash, Nassau County police said.

Police said the suspects went behind the counter and stole cash, then fled toward Meadowbrook Road.

No customers were at the station and no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.