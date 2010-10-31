Armed robbery in Roosevelt

A man who stopped to give directions to a woman in a passing car in Roosevelt on Saturday night was robbed by two of the woman's male passengers, Nassau police said.

The 21-year-old man was walking on Nassau Road at about 10:15 p.m. when a woman in a black Nissan stopped and asked him for directions.

Police said two men then got out and forced the man to the rear of the car while brandishing a handgun. The men stole cash from the victim's pocket, then let him go, police said.

The men then returned to the car, which then drove south on Nassau Road, then turned west onto Whitehouse Road.

The victim, who was not injured, described the trio as being in their 20s.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police are asking anyone with more information about this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.