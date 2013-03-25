Armed robbery on Westbury street

A man walking down a street in Westbury on Saturday morning was robbed by a man who jammed a handgun in his side, Nassau County police said.

The 23-year-old victim was walking south on Post Avenue at 9:50 a.m. when a man asked him for directions. The victim ignored the man and turned on Bedford Avenue only to encounter a second man who shoved a black handgun in the victim's side and demanded his personal belongings, police said.

The second man went through the victim's pockets, pulling out an iPhone 5 and headphones, then both men fled east on Bedford Avenue, police said.

The victim reported seeing the second suspect get into a dark green vehicle on Lenox Avenue, while the first suspect ran, turning right on Post Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The first suspect was described as in his 30s, and the second was described as in his 40s and wearing a scarf around his neck.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.