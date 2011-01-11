Arrest in hit-run of bicyclist in Farmingdale

A drunken hit-and-run driver from Bethpage was caught and arrested not far from his home a short time after he struck and seriously injured a male bicyclist in Farmingdale early Tuesday, police said.

Nassau County police said the 44-year-old cyclist, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The accident occurred at 5:50 a.m., police said.

Eric A. Tassiello, 25, of 26 Stewart Ave., hit the bicyclist as he drove his 2000 Kia south on Merritts Road, but fled the scene, police said. He was arrested later on Boundary Avenue in Bethpage, police said.

Tassiello was charged with aggravated vehicular assault with serious physical injury, second-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated and DWI.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police closed Boundary Avenue from Merritt Road to North Broadway after the accident - and reopened the road at about 9:40 a.m.