Nicholas Center in Port Washington helps autistic people who age out of school

Nicholas Pusateri is a published author, a skilled voice impersonator and an artist who has invented his own superhero universe.

The 27-year-old from Williston Park — whose love for comics and science fiction was inspired by his grandfather — featured some of those heroes in an art exhibit hosted by Port Washington-based nonprofits The Nicholas Center and The Art Guild through the end of January.

“Once he went to high school, he graduated to the couch,” said his mother, Christine Pusateri, 57. “The Nicholas Center gives him opportunities that he would never have elsewhere.”

The Nicholas Center is a person-centered program for autistic individuals who age out of the school system. The center partners with more than 35 other nonprofits to help offer services, including community projects and the art program, and supporting individuals at internships and paid jobs.

More than 60% of individuals with autism do not start work or pursue further education in the first two years after leaving high school, according to statistics from the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute at Drexel University.

The Nicholas Center aims to combat those statistics by including participants “in community life and work life, and support them in any way we can,” Lee Anne Vetrone, director of development at The Nicholas Center said.

About 120 students participate in the art program, which teaches different art elements and famous art and artists, said MaryKate Carroll, creative arts coordinator at The Nicholas Center.

More than 200 pieces were displayed at Sunday’s art show, said Carroll, who writes prompts for students to choose from for their projects.

She added: “I think next year we’re going to use smaller paper so we can fit more.”

It’s the second year The Nicholas Center has hosted the art show in conjunction with visual arts center The Art Guild.

“When [students] walked into the gallery last year and saw their artwork on the wall in an actual art gallery, they couldn’t believe it,” said Vetrone. “They’re marginalized in society, and so to be included, [even something] so simple as an art show, means the world.”

At the exhibit’s opening reception on Sunday, North Hempstead supervisor Jennifer DeSena pointed to a poem written by a student about losing their father.

“This is something that will certainly resonate with people who also suffered loss,” she said.

“By demonstrating their art, not only are they able to express their feelings, they are able to strike these emotions that we all have,” she added. “This is another way to bring us together.”

Jonathan Ottavio, 24, of Manhasset, a student at The Nicholas Center with a passion for music, illustrated a tribute to Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain ahead of the musician’s birthday in February — one of the greats, in his opinion.

“I love music, so a lot of artists like the Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, all the greats, are just so great to me,” he said. He loves the art program at the Nicholas Center, where he has been a student for around six years.

Ottavio also works at Harbor Deli through The Nicholas Center and plays guitar in the center’s “Bach to Rock Bands” program. He also knows the bass, keyboard and drums, and is learning the harmonica.

Danielle Ottavio, 52, Jonathan’s mother, said he has learned work skills and had the opportunity to “expand his experiences, which has given him new confidence.”

“He’s made new friends and I feel like his whole world has opened up,” she said.

Christine Pusateri said her son, Nicholas, wouldn’t have the confidence to show his art and publish his book, which is available on Amazon, without his participation in The Nicholas Center.

In one part of the book, the main character travels back in time to visit with her grandmother before she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“He has two grandparents with Alzheimer's,” Christine said. “I don’t think he would have been able to process that experience of having grandparents with Alzheimer’s if it wasn’t for his ability to write things, to process things.”

“That happened because he’s at The Nicholas Center,” she added. “It’s a special place.”