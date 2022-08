A baby-sitter was arrested and charged Wednesday with stealing cash and jewelry from the Plainview home of an employer, Nassau police said.

Lauren B. Azie, 23, of 23 Theodore Dr., Plainview, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny.

Azie was baby-sitting for the family between Oct. 24 and Nov. 18, police said, and the valuables and cash were stolen during that time.

She was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.