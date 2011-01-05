Baldwin library reopens after health scare

After air quality at the Baldwin Public Library on Grand Avenue was deemed safe by three different agencies, the library reopened its doors Wednesday morning, the day after a half-dozen people were taken to a hospital following a carbon monoxide scare.

Three employees complained of headaches and nausea Tuesday, which prompted the library to close down and call the Baldwin Fire Department. All seven of those taken to the hospital were initially found to have elevated levels of carbon monoxide, but further testing showed they were fine, officials said.

The library opened at its regular time, 9 a.m., after testing by the Baldwin Fire Department, county fire marshal's office and a private environmental consultant showed the building "poses no hazard to its occupants," according to the library's website.

"It turned out it was a false alarm," assistant director Catherine Overton told Newsday.

Overton said the library closed as a "preventive measure" Tuesday.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Initial air quality testing by the fire department showed no carbon monoxide.

Seven people who showed slightly elevated amounts of carbon monoxide in initial testing were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, but Overton said the hospital tests did not find elevated amounts of carbon monoxide.

Additional carbon monoxide detectors have been installed throughout the building as an added precaution, Overton said.