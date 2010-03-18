Baldwin woman, 20, killed crossing street

A 20-year-old Baldwin woman was killed and two other pedestrians were injured when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle as they crossed Sunrise Highway late Wednesday night in Baldwin.

The accident happened at 10:57 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue, just east of the Baldwin Long Island Rail Road station, police said.

Pedestrian Kate McNeil, 20, of Baldwin, was killed in the crash, Nassau County police said. She was pronounced dead at South Nassau Hospital.

Two other pedestrians — Bryan McNeil, 25, of Baldwin, and Samantha Koch, of Baldwin — were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Bryan McNeil was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Police could not immediately say how Bryan and Kate McNeil were related.

Koch was taken to South Nassau with head, neck and back injuries, but was stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the 2000 Chevrolet that struck the trio, Allen Sinetar, 55, of Wading River, was not charged in the crash.