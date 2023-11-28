Cops: Man barricaded inside home in Woodbury after chasing naked girl, 14

Nassau County police were negotiating Tuesday afternoon with a man barricaded inside a Woodbury home after he'd been seen chasing a naked 14-year-old girl.

Police responded to an alarm about 9:15 a.m. from a home on Roseanne Drive. Once officers arrived, they saw the girl running from a nearby residence with the assailant in pursuit.

They said the nature of the relationship between the two was unknown but the girl had gone to the home Monday night. Police do not believe the man was armed.

Syosset School District officials said four schools — Harry B. Thompson Middle School, A.P. Willits Elementary, Baylis Elementary and Walt Whitman Elementary — were placed on lockout status as a precaution but students were released at normal dismissal times.

The girl suffered lacerations and received treatment at the scene, police said. Her condition was not immediately available. Officers briefly chased the man, whose identity was unknown, until they lost sight of him.

Shortly afterward, the man made his way back into an unoccupied home on the street that was in foreclosure, said Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at the scene.

The police department's hostage negotiation team had communicated with the man but "he is reluctant to come out of the house and at the appropriate time we will make entry into that residence," Ryder said.

Police did not believe anyone else was in the home with the suspect.

Check back for updates on this developing story.