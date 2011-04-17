Bellmore pedestrian killed by police car

A Bellmore woman has died from injuries suffered when a police cruiser hit her as she was walking home.

Sherry Lang, 63, was struck by a Nassau County police car at 10:41 p.m. Saturday on Farmers Avenue at Merrick Road as she walked home in the rain, Nassau police and a family member said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. The accident took place a couple of blocks from her home while severe weather was moving through the region.

The Seventh Precinct officer was treated at an area hospital for bruising on his knees and released. He had been on patrol at the time.

Nassau police did not release his name, and said the investigation is ongoing.

Lang's family, who had been looking forward to gathering at her house for the first night of Passover Monday night, will instead be mourning her death.

Steven Levine, whose daughter married Lang's son, described Lang as a warm, friendly person who loved hosting gatherings at her home.

She was "very friendly and sunny, and just a very happy person, fun to be around," Levine said. "Loved to celebrate the holidays, hosting holiday celebrations. We were supposed to go to her house tomorrow night for the first seder."

Lang had worked as an office manager at the Shore Road School in Bellmore, and had just celebrated the birth of her first grandchild, Levine said.

He said her husband and children were devastated.