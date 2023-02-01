Benjamin Daggett, teenage bicyclist hit by car in Syosset, has died

A teenager struck and critically injured by a car two weeks ago while riding a bicycle on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset has died, Nassau County police said.

Benjamin Daggett, 16, of Syosset, was pronounced dead early Wednesday by a hospital physician, police said.

Daggett was struck by a 2017 Nissan at 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 15 as he rode a bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road, according to police. The driver of the Nissan, a 54-year-old man, had been traveling southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road when the car hit the teen, said Homicide Squad detectives.

Investigators in January at the scene in Syosset where 16-year-old Benjamin Daggett was hit by a car. Credit: James Carbone

Police said the driver, whose name was not released, remained at the scene.

Daggett was riding his bicycle to his weekend job at McDonald’s when he was hit, his mother said Wednesday night.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He suffered head trauma and was treated at Cohen’s Children's Hospital in Queens, where he remained in a coma for 16 days until he died, Jaime Daggett said.

Along with the rest of her family, Daggett said, she was devastated over the loss of her son and seeking more information from Nassau police about the circumstances that led to his death.

Police had not released additional details Wednesday night but said the investigation is continuing.

“He was special to me and he was taken away,” she said. “He was a typical teenage boy doing nothing wrong. He wasn’t doing anything abnormal. He was going to work at his weekend job and planned to go to college."

Benjamin Daggett was preparing to take the SAT college entrance exam in the spring, his mother said.

"He had hopes and dreams" and wanted to someday help others as a counselor, she added.

“There was a lot of good things he wanted that he didn’t get to do."

With Robert Brodsky