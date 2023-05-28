Bethpage Air Show: Photos from day 2

The second day of the 19th annual Bethpage Air Show delivered thrills yet again, officials said, as nearly 200,000 spectators flocked to Jones Beach for the spectacle.

The beach and boardwalk drew a capacity crowd of about 192,000 on a bright Sunday for the final day of the show, according to George Gorman, New York Parks regional director for Long Island. He said there was a steady crowd arriving up until around noon when the event reached capacity.

The spectacle began around 10 a.m. with United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team performing to the national anthem and landing on the beach with a giant American flag. The civilian performers ranged from the American Airpower Museum Warbirds and the Skytypers Airshow Team to aerobatic flyers Jessy Panzer and David Windmiller, aerial demonstration pilot Mike Goulian and the Farmingdale State College Flying Rams.

Gorman described the event as an “amazing military show” heading into Memorial Day.

“The show was one of the best shows we’ve ever hosted,” he said. "We had the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who revamped their show, so it was amazing.”

Gorman said the great weather on Sunday, blue skies and sunny conditions with highs in the 70s, allowed the headliner Thunderbirds to perform their premier routine, which thrilled the crowd.

“We had a lot of very happy Long Islanders and our visitors,” Gorman said. “It’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

