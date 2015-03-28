Gunman robs Mineola credit union, cops say

Nassau police are searching for a man who held up a Mineola credit union Saturday morning.

The masked suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the Bethpage Federal Credit Union branch at 131 Jericho Turnpike just before 11 a.m. and demanded money, police said.

Five employees and four customers were inside the bank. No injuries were reported.

The man received an undetermined amount of cash and fled the bank on foot, heading west on Jericho Turnpike and east on Washington Avenue, police said.

The suspect was described as between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was wearing a black mask, a gray jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, according to police.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau detectives asked that anyone with information call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.