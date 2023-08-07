Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV on North Broadway in Hicksville

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle in Hicksville on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said in a news release.

A 20-year-old man driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner attempted to make a right turn onto southbound lanes of North Broadway from Princess Street when he collided with the adult male bicyclist at 12:55 p.m., police said.

North Broadway is also State Route 106/107 and is a divided six-lane road in the stretch where the collision occurred.

The cyclist, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police. The SUV driver, whose name was not released, remained at the scene following the crash.

Police said the crash was under investigation.