Teen critically injured while riding bicycle in Syosset

A 16-year-old boy, who was struck by a car on Sunday while riding his bicycle in Syosset, is in critical condition, Nassau police announced.

The teen was riding his bike heading north on South Oyster Bay Road when he was hit by a 2017 Nissan at about 10:46 a.m. The 54-year-old male driver was traveling southbound while

turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, police said.

The teen suffered severe head trauma and was transported to an area hospital by a Syosset Fire Department ambulance for treatment. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the most recent annual figures, in 2021, bicyclists were struck at least 356 times in Nassau County by drivers of motor vehicles, according to the database of the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. In those incidents, two were fatal and 337 caused injuries. In the prior year, there were 336 crashes reported by the database with four deaths and 318 injuries.

In Suffolk, there were a total of 306 such crashes in 2021, with six fatal and 277 with injuries, according to the database. In 2020, 317 crashes were reported with five deaths and 289 injuries.