Bicyclist killed after hitting parked truck in Syosset

Nassau County police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on S. Marginal...

Nassau County police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on S. Marginal Road in Syosset on Saturday. Credit: Jim Staubitzer

By Joseph Ostapiuk

A bicyclist died on Saturday morning after hitting a parked truck on a Syosset service road, police said.

The bicyclist was traveling east on S. Marginal Road, near Robbins Lane, around 9 a.m. when the cyclist struck a parked vehicle, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Nassau police did not immediately have more information on the bicyclist.

Emergency responders closed off a section of the service road near the Long Island Expressway during the investigation. Authorities could be seen inspecting the rear of a large truck following the incident.

