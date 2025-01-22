Long IslandNassau

Boat fire contained at Manhasset Bay Marina in Port Washington

A fire spread from one boat to another early Tuesday at...

A fire spread from one boat to another early Tuesday at Manhasset Bay Marina in Port Washington. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

One man suffered smoke inhalation and two boats sank after a fire broke out at a Port Washington marina early Wednesday, Nassau police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officials were alerted to a 43-foot Marine Trader on fire at Manhasset Bay Marina.

The blaze spread to a neighboring boat, a 42-foot Post boat, causing its occupant, a 58-year-old man, to suffer smoke inhalation, police said. The man was taken to a hospital.

The Port Washington Fire Department, along with at least seven other departments, brought the fire under control around 2:15 a.m., the department said in a social media post.

Area departments that responded to the blaze included Manhasset-Lakeville, Great Neck, Glenwood, Williston Park, Plandome, Roslyn Highlands and New Hyde Park, the post said.

Both boats sank, police said.

There were no occupants in the initial boat that caught fire, the department said. No other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 54 minutes ago Gilgo suspect wants separate trials ... Trump's order on gender ... Fitness Fix: Pulse Body Fitness ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 54 minutes ago Gilgo suspect wants separate trials ... Trump's order on gender ... Fitness Fix: Pulse Body Fitness ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME