Boat fire contained at Manhasset Bay Marina in Port Washington

One man suffered smoke inhalation and two boats sank after a fire broke out at a Port Washington marina early Wednesday, Nassau police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officials were alerted to a 43-foot Marine Trader on fire at Manhasset Bay Marina.

The blaze spread to a neighboring boat, a 42-foot Post boat, causing its occupant, a 58-year-old man, to suffer smoke inhalation, police said. The man was taken to a hospital.

The Port Washington Fire Department, along with at least seven other departments, brought the fire under control around 2:15 a.m., the department said in a social media post.

Area departments that responded to the blaze included Manhasset-Lakeville, Great Neck, Glenwood, Williston Park, Plandome, Roslyn Highlands and New Hyde Park, the post said.

Both boats sank, police said.

There were no occupants in the initial boat that caught fire, the department said. No other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.