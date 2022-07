A boat went up in flames Friday afternoon in Oceanside, while docked in the back of an Illona Lane residence, police said.

Reports of the fire came in around 2:25 p.m., and the luxury boat, a 2002 Viking, was fully engulfed in flames, Nassau County police said. Oceanside and Island Park fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.