Boat passenger hurt, driver charged with BWI in crash at Lido Beach
A woman was severely cut on her leg when a boat she was on crashed onto Nickerson Beach at Lido Beach early Tuesday, police said.
Police said the boat operator was arrested and charged with drunken boating in the 12:20 a.m. crash. Two other passengers were not injured, police said.
Vincent Savarese, 28, of Albany Avenue, Massapequa, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and boating while intoxicated, Nassau County police said.
The injured woman, identified as a 29-year-old from East Setauket, was taken to a local hospital by the Point Lookout Fire Department. The extent of her injuries - and her condition - was not immediately known Tuesday.
Police could not immediately provide information on the boat, which was impounded.
Savarese is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.