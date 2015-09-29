Bookkeeper accused of stealing $10G from Bellmore business

A bookkeeper at a plumbing business in Bellmore was arrested and charged with grand larceny Tuesday after she stole $10,000 by adding unauthorized funds to her own paycheck, police said.

Doreen Bilotto, 58, of 22 E. Beverly Pkwy., Valley Stream, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying of business records, Nassau County police said. She faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Police said Bilotto was arrested when she surrendered after an investigation by the Crimes Against Property Squad. The scheme began on April 22 and continued until last week, police said.

Police said Bilotto worked as a bookkeeper for the Metro City Group Inc., in Bellmore, and that she "added unauthorized funds in various amounts to her personal paycheck" -- causing a $10,000 loss to the company.

To cover her tracks, police said, Bilotto altered records.

It was not clear how the alleged fraud was uncovered.