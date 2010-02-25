Boutique employees rally to fight breast cancer

For those facing the formidable foe of breast cancer, the women of Ooh la la clothing stores have a message.

Fight like a girl against breast cancer.

Reclaiming an old slight as an empowering theme to raise awareness about the disease, a Long Island boutique owner and 22 employees are calling on women to channel their inner warrior princess at two fundraisers this weekend.

Alongside trays of corset-shaped cookies served up by ladies in pink jumpsuits, a boxing ring will be beckoning to anyone who wants to don a sumo suit and partake in a round of wrestling.

Jennifer Montiglio, 32, who owns Ooh la la boutiques in Long Beach and four other locations, said her employees rallied behind the cause because breast cancer had affected the lives of so many of their friends and family.

For store employee Rachel Brenner, 29, of Long Beach, who lost her mother to breast cancer in 1998, participating is a way to deliver a message to women her age about the importance of early detection.

"I lived it and I watched my mother die," Brenner said. The anniversary of the death of her mother, Phyllis, was Wednesday. "I think people really need to view this as a reality . . . be aware but don't be scared."

Bridget Lyne, 17, whose mother suffered health problems from reconstructive surgery after breast cancer, said the night's events are intended to remind women to make their well-being a priority.

"Do research on what you have and how to go about your cure," she said.

The first event is Friday night at Bartini on North Carll Avenue in Babylon, from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, it's at Tiki Bar on West Beech Street in Long Beach, from 8 p.m. to midnight.