Boy, 8, robbed while bicycling in Baldwin

Police are looking for two teens they said robbed an 8-year-old boy riding his bike at 4:50 p.m. Friday in Baldwin.

The boy was riding his "Meltdown" BMX-style bicycle in the vicinity of Lincoln Street and Chess Drive when two male teens he didn't know approached him, Nassau County police said.

The first teen allegedly grabbed the bicycle and fled toward Grand Avenue.

When the victim gave chase, the second teen knocked him to the ground, causing a minor injury to the boy's left arm, police said.

The boy did not require medical attention, police said, and returned home to tell his father, who called police.

Police are looking for two suspects: The first is 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-8, wearing a baseball hat, black shirt, blue jeans and of thin build, police said.

The other suspect is described as 5-foot-8 and wearing a red T-shirt, black jeans and of medium build, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.