A broken crossing gate in New Hyde Park caused delays of up to 10 minutes early Wednesday morning, the Long Island Rail Road said.

A spokesman said the gate was reported broken at about 6:30 a.m. and began to cause short delays westbound on trains on the Hempstead, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches.

The gate was repaired by 7:23 a.m. and most trains resumed their regular schedules by 8 a.m., spokesman Sam Zambuto said.