Brookville mansion suffers heavy damage in morning fire; occupants escape

Firefighters on the scene of a fire on Meadowood Lane...

Firefighters on the scene of a fire on Meadowood Lane in Brookville. Credit: Joseph Sperber

Firefighters from at least seven Nassau County departments were battling a fire at a home on a quiet residential lane in Brookville Tuesday, Nassau fire officials said.

The fire at the home on Meadowood Lane was reported via an automatic fire alarm early Tuesday, and the Nassau Fire Marshal's Office said the occupants were able to get out on their own.

As of 10:30 a.m. Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said more than 75 firefighters were fighting the blaze. Jericho was being assisted by firefighters from East Norwich, Bethpage, Westbury, Syosset, Hicksville and Oyster Bay 

The home was described as a "large mansion" by Uttaro.

Uttaro said in an email statement that Fire Marshal's investigators and Nassau arson detectives will work to determine the cause.

The Nassau County Office of Emergency Management brought a mobile emergency response vehicle to the scene to assist firefighters with severe weather conditions. The National Weather Service said temperatures were hovering around 40 degrees at 11 a.m., with significant wind and light snow showers and flurries reported in the area.

Uttaro also said there had been "significant damage" reported to the structure — and said the Village of Brookville Building Department will assess the damage to determine if the home can be repaired or if demolition will be required.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

