Capri Motor Inn in West Hempstead closed for safety violations, officials say

Citing safety violations, including issues with smoke detectors and unspecified “structural” concerns, town and county officials have ordered the immediate closure of the Capri Motor Inn in West Hempstead.

Officials said the violations were posted — and, the motel, located at 434 Hempstead Tpke., ordered closed — on Aug. 7.

Attempts to reach the owner of record, L&S Realty Co., LLC, were not immediately successful Tuesday.

Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro confirmed fire marshals went to the motel at the request of the Town of Hempstead, as well as Nassau County police, following "public nuisance" complaints. He said that following an inspection, four appearance tickets were issued for "failure to maintain the fire alarm system as required, failure to comply with previous violation orders to repair/maintain [the] fire alarm system and several electrical violations."

The property was then ordered vacated by town officials, the fire marshal's office said.

In a statement Tuesday, Hempstead spokesman Greg Blower said: “The Capri Motel in West Hempstead was shuttered by the Town of Hempstead last Monday after various safety and structural concerns were discovered by Town Building Department inspectors. The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Police Department worked in coordination with the Town as the seriousness of violations necessitated the immediate closure of the premises.”

Officials said the owner of the property can remedy the violations and then petition to have the business reopened. The return date on any of the violations was not immediately clear Tuesday.