Car crash causes power loss in Hempstead
A section of the village of Hempstead was without power Monday night after a car crashed into a utility pole on Hendrickson Avenue just north of Front Street, authorities said.
The utility pole held several transformers and high-tension wires, officials said.
The force of the single-car crash caused a small explosion, an officer with the Hempstead Village police said.
The driver of the car fled the 7:30 p.m. accident scene. Village police and firefighters responded, and LIPA crews arrived soon after.
A call to LIPA for comment was not returned Monday night.