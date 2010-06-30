Car, fish tank hit by bullets in Roosevelt

Someone fired a handgun at a home in Roosevelt early Wednesday, striking a car parked in front of the residence and shattering a fish tank inside, Nassau County police said. No one was injured.

Now, police are searching for the person or people who fired the six to nine shots.

A shot spotter device detected the shots in front of the residence on Hausch Boulevard at 12:08 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene and were met by a victim who said a bullet had entered the home, breaking her fish tank. Police then discovered the damage to the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.