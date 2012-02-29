Cardinal Timothy Dolan on LI to speak on contraception issues

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, fresh from his installation as one of the highest-ranking officials of the Roman Catholic Church, will speak on Long Island about one of the most heated topics in church-state relations -- contraceptive coverage in health insurance plans.

Dolan, who became a cardinal Feb. 18, will be keynote speaker Saturday at Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville, at the 2012 Diocesan Public Policy Convocation, billed as "a half-day opportunity to view the most critical issues of our day through the lens of Catholic Social Teaching," according to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Bishop William Murphy, head of the Rockville Centre diocese, will be the principal celebrant and homilist of an opening Mass at the 9 a.m. event.

Dolan's theme will be "On the HHS Mandate: How Catholics Can Make an Impact." A U.S. Health and Human Services regulation, revised by President Barack Obama on Feb. 10, would require health insurance companies contracted by religiously affiliated institutions such as hospitals, charities and colleges to offer free contraceptive services to employees.

The church-affiliated institutions would not pay for the service, which would be offered separately by the insurers. Institutions whose business is strictly religion, such as churches and local parishes, would be exempt.

The proposal takes effect in August 2013. Dolan, Murphy and other Catholic and conservative leaders say the plan would violate the right to religious freedom by forcing religious institutions to do something against their beliefs. Dolan, also archbishop of New York, heads the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Proponents of the mandate such as Planned Parenthood say the plan is a breakthrough for women's rights and note that nearly all women have used contraception at one time.

The event will include a panel discussion on the state bishops' 2012 legislative agenda.