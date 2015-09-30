Former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy endorses Singas for Nassau DA

Former Democratic Rep. Carolyn McCarthy on Tuesday endorsed acting Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas at a news conference at which she drew comparisons between her first run for the House of Representatives in 1996 and Singas' campaign.

Singas, a Democrat running against Republican Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray for district attorney next month, is casting herself as a "prosecutor not a politician" -- a theme McCarthy echoed in her endorsement.

"Everyone always said when I ran, I couldn't win, I was a nonpolitician," McCarthy said of her first campaign for Congress after rising to prominence as an anti-gun activist following the 1993 Long Island Rail Road massacre in which her husband was shot to death and her son severely wounded.

"I have a nonpolitician here with me now," McCarthy said as she shared a podium with Singas outside the Hempstead LIRR Station. "I think it's important that people here understand and know that the office has no place for politics. The office is nonpolitical."

Singas often notes that she has more than 20 years of courtroom experience as a criminal prosecutor, while Murray touts her leadership experience as supervisor and as a former state assemblywoman.

In response to McCarthy's announcement, Murray campaign spokesman Bill Corbett noted endorsements of Murray by police unions, including the Nassau Police Benevolent Association.

"Among the most important endorsements in the District Attorney's race comes from those who directly interact with the office and are on the front line in the battle against crime, the men and women who comprise our police unions," Corbett said in an email.