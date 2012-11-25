Cars vandalized in Inwood

Nassau police are investigating after nearly a dozen cars on two blocks in Inwood were vandalized late Saturday and early Sunday.

Police said a 2011 Nissan and 2003 Toyota, both parked on Bayview Avenue, were scratched with an unknown implement, while the Nissan also had its windshield broken.

Nine other cars, which were parked on Henry Street, also were scratched.

Police said the vandalism occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will be kept anonymous.