Cellphones stolen from Verizon store

Nassau County police are searching for two men who smashed the window of a Verizon Wireless store in Mineola early Saturday morning and stole a number of cellphones.

The burglary occurred at 5:20 a.m. at the Verizon store on East Jericho Turnpike. Detectives said two men broke into the store by throwing a rock through a side window. The unidentified suspects then stole an unknown number of cellphones before fleeing in a blue and silver Nissan Quest, police said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the burglary call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.