Charges dropped against fire commish, son

Theft charges against a New Hyde Park Fire Department commissioner and his son, a volunteer firefighter, have been dismissed, law enforcement officials said.

Fire Commissioner Michael Dolan and his son, Michael J. Dolan, had been charged with grand larceny in July -- the two men were accused of stealing smoke detectors.

A spokesman for Nassau County District Attorney Kathleen Rice confirmed the charges against the Dolans were dropped but declined to comment further.

An attorney for the New Hyde Park Fire Department, Joseph Frank of Sapienza & Frank in Massapequa, told Newsday he could not discuss the case -- or the status of the two men as firefighters.

"It's obviously with the fire district and department," Frank said of the situation. "It's a separate matter from what the district attorney decided . . . I'm not at liberty to comment one way or the other."

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dolan, 68, and his son, 32, who live on Aladdin Avenue in New Hyde Park, were charged with third-degree grand larceny, Nassau County police had said. Police had said the two stole 65 Kidde smoke detectors from a secured room at the firehouse on Jericho Turnpike in June. Court papers put the value of the detectors at $3,250.

The elder Dolan is part of the five-member district board, which is elected.

Frank said Dolan is not up for re-election this year.