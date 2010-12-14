Child porn arrest for substitute teacher

State police arrested a substitute teacher in Queens on child pornography charges Tuesday.

Members of the Computer Crimes Unit searched the Long Beach home of Ross E. Tanner and confiscated his computer and a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Tanner, 34, was charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a felony, and with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was taken to Nassau County Detention, pending arraignment in the First District Court in Hempstead.

Margie Fineberg, a spokeswoman for the New York City Board of Education, said Tanner had worked at a number of elementary schools in the city since 2003.

"He will no longer be working for us," she said.