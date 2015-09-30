Selden man shaken but unhurt after rock tossed from Roslyn bridge smashes his car's rear window

A Selden man said Tuesday night he was shaken up but otherwise unhurt after someone lobbed a rock off a railroad bridge in Roslyn that smashed his rear window Monday.

Chris Longhito, 36, said he was driving home from work just before 6 p.m. and was headed south on Roslyn Road in Roslyn when he saw something bounce in front of him and hit the front of his car.

"I looked up and I saw someone throw another rock, I saw it through the sunroof," Longhito said. "A second later all of a sudden I heard it hit my rear windshield and it just exploded, all the glass came into my car. It was pretty scary."

Longhito said he pulled over and called police. He ran up the embankment to see if the rock thrower was still there but he saw no one. Longhito said he didn't get a look at the perpetrator -- just a hand tossing the rock off the bridge.

Nassau County police said they're investigating the incident.

Longhito said his Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is banged up. Aside from the shattered rear windshield, there's a crack in his front windshield and scratches on the hood. But he's thankful his 3-year-old son wasn't with him when the rock hit.

"It definitely shakes you up after, and you have time to sort of think about all the potentials," Longhito said. Longhito said the incident reminded him of a 2004 incident where a Lake Ronkonkoma woman nearly died after teenagers tossed a Thanksgiving turkey through her car's windshield, shattering almost every bone in her face.

"I hope that people talk to their kids about this," he said. "One stupid decision you think is a stupid prank could ruin someone's life -- and yours, if you get caught. "

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story mispelled Chris Longhito's last name.