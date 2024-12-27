Christmas trees can be recycled to help curb beach erosion, nourish soil, give habitat to wildlife

The holiday may be over, but your Christmas tree still has some magic to give. It can help control beach erosion, nourish the soil in parks and provide a habitat for wildlife. Numerous Christmas tree recycling programs are taking place across Long Island, or will be in the coming weeks. For example, The Town of Hempstead holds an annual Mulchfest event where residents can bring their Christmas trees to be chipped into mulch. This year Mulchfest will be held on Jan. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park in East Meadow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can take a bag of the mulch home for their gardens or donate it as a treat for the goats that live at the Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve. In Greenport, people can leave their Christmas trees outside to be picked up during the month of January. In the past, recycled trees have helped protect the shoreline at Orient Beach State Park. Here is what you need to know about Christmas tree recycling: According to the National Christmas Tree Association, about 25-30 million real Christmas trees are purchased every year in the United States. Keeping those used trees out of landfills and incinerators is important, environmentalists say "Trees have many uses," said Adrienne Esposito, executive director at the Long Island based Citizens Campaign for the Environment. "Recycling them is good for the environment, good for the economy and just makes good common sense." When trees are placed into a woodchipper, the result is mulch that can be used on trails or to protect and feed soil. Recycled trees also have been placed in wildlife centers for birds and other animals as well as in waterways as fish habitats. Remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel from the tree before bringing it to be recycled. Artificial Christmas trees can be reused but not recycled. Whether the tree is going into a wood chipper, to a preserve or into a waterway, it should be free of all decorations. Call your town hall or check the website under recycling, sanitation or public works. Most municipalities have instructions for recycling real trees, whether it's leaving it at the curb or bringing it to a local park for drop-off. The Town of North Hempstead is hosting its own mulchfest through Jan. 14 at North Hempstead Beach Park’s North Lot, 175 West Shore Rd. in Port Washington or Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park. People can bring their trees to both sites from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Town of Babylon, Christmas trees can be put out on regular yard waste day. The Town of Brookhaven also will pick up trees during regular yard waste collections but they require any trees over 6 feet be cut in half.

The holiday may be over, but your Christmas tree still has some magic to give.

It can help control beach erosion, nourish the soil in parks and provide a habitat for wildlife.

Numerous Christmas tree recycling programs are taking place across Long Island, or will be in the coming weeks. For example, The Town of Hempstead holds an annual Mulchfest event where residents can bring their Christmas trees to be chipped into mulch. This year Mulchfest will be held on Jan. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park in East Meadow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can take a bag of the mulch home for their gardens or donate it as a treat for the goats that live at the Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve.

In Greenport, people can leave their Christmas trees outside to be picked up during the month of January. In the past, recycled trees have helped protect the shoreline at Orient Beach State Park.

Here is what you need to know about Christmas tree recycling:

Why should I recycle my Christmas tree?

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, about 25-30 million real Christmas trees are purchased every year in the United States.

Keeping those used trees out of landfills and incinerators is important, environmentalists say

"Trees have many uses," said Adrienne Esposito, executive director at the Long Island based Citizens Campaign for the Environment. "Recycling them is good for the environment, good for the economy and just makes good common sense."

When trees are placed into a woodchipper, the result is mulch that can be used on trails or to protect and feed soil. Recycled trees also have been placed in wildlife centers for birds and other animals as well as in waterways as fish habitats.

How can I get my tree ready to be recycled?

Remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel from the tree before bringing it to be recycled. Artificial Christmas trees can be reused but not recycled. Whether the tree is going into a wood chipper, to a preserve or into a waterway, it should be free of all decorations.

What are my town's rules for drop off or pick up?

Call your town hall or check the website under recycling, sanitation or public works. Most municipalities have instructions for recycling real trees, whether it's leaving it at the curb or bringing it to a local park for drop-off.

The Town of North Hempstead is hosting its own mulchfest through Jan. 14 at North Hempstead Beach Park’s North Lot, 175 West Shore Rd. in Port Washington or Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park. People can bring their trees to both sites from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the Town of Babylon, Christmas trees can be put out on regular yard waste day. The Town of Brookhaven also will pick up trees during regular yard waste collections but they require any trees over 6 feet be cut in half.