Coastal storm to bring high winds today

A storm heading up the coast to Long Island on Wednesday will bring high winds and some possible beach erosion, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Rain with winds beginning in the midafternoon at about 25 miles per hour will grow into the evening and could peak around midnight or shortly after that at about 60 miles per hour, according to meteorologist Joe Pollina of the weather service in Upton.

"We do have a 'coastal flood watch' up for Long Island for the South Shore bays, as well as the Sound," Pollina said. "We are forecasting a widespread moderate event."

But the moderate event could be significant in areas already damaged by Sandy, he said. "We'll experience more beach erosion."

Fortunately the peak of the storm is not expected to hit at high tide for most of Long Island, which would be between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, he said.

"We might not see as bad conditions because of that," Pollina said. Rain totals should be about one and a half to two inches, he said.